Anwar says will sack disruptive PKR members

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during the PKR National Congress 2018 in IDCC Convention Centre, Shah Alam November 18, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, Nov 18 — New Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will not compromise with party members who are indisciplined which can disrupt unity in the party.

Anwar, 71, who won uncontested to replace Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah, said he would not hesitate to sack party members found to have raised such problems as was alleged to have taken place during the just concluded party elections.

The former party de facto chief conceded to the weaknesses of the election system which was among others caused by technical problems but he said there also allegations of incidents of fights between the party members.

‘’The spirit of unity must be emulated such as that shown by Rafizi (Mohd Rafizi Ramli) dan Azmin (Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali), but the stooges below were extreme, that’s the problem.

‘’Don’t be the tool of the subordinates whose work is to instigate such people are not qualified to become members of PKR,’’ he said in his adjournment speech at the 13th PKR Congress here, today.

In his maiden speech as president, Anwar also condemned the action of some party members who ridiculed and insulted the new party leadership whom they did not support when the results of the elections were announced.

He said there should exist feelings of respect between one another in the big PKR family and they should not have acted badly as such, this included the issues of the contest for the deputy presidential posts between Rafizi and Mohamed Azmin.

‘’I will study the photo of every election, its quarrels, fisticuffs full of regret and suffering in my heart, because this is a party that I lead.

‘’So, whether it is like or dislike, we highlighted two main leaders who should be helping me. So, although there was a difference of opinion among the members, some say A candidate is better than B, but there should be no need for boos and insults,’’ he said.

He said both leaders contributed greatly to the party, as such, although Mohamed Azmin was picked as Deputy President, Rafizi’s role was still important and he should not be marginalised.

‘’If we look at Rafizi’s record especially in Invoke and his large scale exposures in Umno, I see his role is still important and he should be together with us in the party. This attitude is not only necessary at the central level, it should also be the same in the states,” he said.

Commenting further on the party elections, he said he did not want to point fingers but admitted abuse of power among the election workers existed.

‘’We pick the election workers from among the members but some abused their power.

‘’They didn’t know that as soon as power is entrusted they must set aside the sentiment of whom they supported. This was what had happened. I am not siding anywhere, but this is based on fact,’’ he said, adding that he believed in the integrity of the Central Selection Committee chairman Datuk Rashid Din.

Anwak also rapped party members who easily succumbed to the enticements of outsiders both in terms of merely rumours and money.

“I know some states raised (the president’s policy speech), issues down to inconsequentials like flying in aircraft sponsored by people. You think the president is so gluttonous?

“I want to advise you to stop ugly and stupid talks like these. I explained not because I want to entertain paltry matters. But I want leaders who must be credible. If you can be bought by a tauke, or bribed, you do not deserve to be a leader, “he said

Anwar also made a commitment to steer PKR firmly to continue raising the dignity of the 20-year-old party.

He said he was one of the most reluctant people to accept the post and regarded being a de facto leader as easier — high-ranking but lacking the responsibility.

“But almost every one of my friends persuaded me to hold this position, I finally agreed, and as everyone knows, as soon as I grasp and I shoulder this responsible, believe me, I will do the best, and, as firmly, to raise the dignity of the party,” he said. — Bernama