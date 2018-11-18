Anwar wants top PKR role for ousted veep Rafizi

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that Rafizi Ramli should continue to play a leadership role in the party. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, Nov 18 — Former PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli should continue to play a leadership role in the party, new president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Despite his loss to incumbent Datuk Seri Azmin Ali for the deputy president post in the recently concluded party polls, Anwar said Rafizi’s contribution to the party cannot be denied.

“If we see Rafizi’s records in Invoke and exposing mega scandals under the Umno-led Barisan Nasional government, we should take him along [with the party],’’ Anwar said during his winding-up speech at the during the 13th PKR National Congress here.

When asked in a press conference later on what role Rafizi would play, Anwar said he was still undecided over the matter.

Anwar had earlier said in his speech both Azmin and Rafizi have contributed immensely to the party and no one can deny their deeds.

He also explained that he needed the help of both men to further strengthen the party and urge party members to stop berating each other over their allegiances in the party.