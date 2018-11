PKR announces final leadership line-up after fractious polls

PKR leaders pose for a picture during the PKR National Congress 2018 in IDCC Convention Centre, Shah Alam November 18, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, Nov 18 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim made his official return as PKR president today, as the Pakatan Harapan component party announced the final line-up of its Central Leadership Council.

His deputy will be incumbent Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, following a divisive election campaign against challenger Rafizi Ramli.

Anwar’s daughter Nurul Izzah is among the four vice-presidents, which also include Zuraida Kamaruddin, Xavier Jayakumar, and Tian Chua.

The members of the 20-strong council are:

1. Amirudin Shari

2. Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon

3. R. Sivarasa

4. Rahimah Majid

5. Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid

6. Elizabeth Wong

7. Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah

8. Datuk Zakaria Abdul Hamid

9. Mohd Radzlan Jalaludin

10. Datuk Dr Mansor Othman

11. Datuk Kamarudin Jaafar

12. Larry Soon @ Larry Sng Wei Shien

13. Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad

14. Azmizam Zaman Huri

15. Nor Azrina Surip @ Nurin Aina Abdullah

16. Gan Pei Nei

17. Zaliha Mustafa

18. Datuk Seri R Santhara Kumar

19. Hee Loy Sian

20. Abdul Halim Hussain