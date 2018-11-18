PKR delegates support Dr Wan Azizah to remain as DPM

The PKR National Delegates’ Congress today unanimously supported a motion for Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to remain as deputy prime minister.― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Nov 18 — The PKR National Delegates’ Congress today unanimously supported a motion for Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to remain as deputy prime minister, despite no longer the party president.

Its secretary-general, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who raised the motion in his winding-up speech said that it was in tandem with Pakatan Harapan (PH), which named Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the prime minister candidate, with Dr Wan Azizah as the candidate for his deputy and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the candidate for the country’s eighth prime minister.

“This decision was agreed by the PH Presidential Council (when establishing the government) which named the three of them for the respective posts with no link to their party post.

“In this PKR Congress, I wish to move a motion for Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to remain as deputy prime minister until there is a change in the country’s leadership,” he said in his winding up speech at the 2018 PKR National Congressat the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) here today.

Following which, delegates stood up and shouted “agree” in unison.

Saifuddin pointed out to delegates that there was no time frame set by the PH Presidential Council on the change in the country’s leadership, instead gave it solid support to Dr Mahathir as the prime minister.

“Undivided support is given to Dr Mahathir as the prime Minister and when the time comes, PH will appoint Anwar as the eighth prime minister, he added.

Saifuddin also proposed a motion for the party to reveal the names of its parliamentary members, state assemblymen, Mentri Besar and state executive council members who did not deduct their allowance for the party.

“The party fund is obtained through the deduction of allowance of its s parliamentary members, state assemblymen, Mentri Besar and state executive council members, as well as political appointees to pay for party workers, office rental and also to finance party activities. — Bernama