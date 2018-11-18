SOP for selection of Category B athletes to be announced in January, says Norza

OCM president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria said the selection process would be tightened. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) will be more stringent in the selection of category B athletes to next year’s 30th Manila SEA Games following their poor performance at the Indonesian Asian Games last August.

OCM president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria said that Tan Sri Dr M. Jegathesan, the chairman of the Independent Review Panel tasked with reassessing the standard operating procedure (SOP), would table his proposals in January.

Others on the panel included former National Sports Council (NSC) director general Datuk Mazlan Ahmad, Anti-Doping Agency of Malaysia (ADAMAS) director Datuk Dr Ramlan Abdul Aziz and several national sports personalities.

“We will tighten the selection process, especially for athletes in category B. Based on experience (Asian Games), a lot of problems cropped up involving athletes in category B,” he told reporters after chairing the OCM Executive Board meeting.

Only two out of the 241 athletes under category B managed to win medals at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia. Qabil Ambak Mahamad Fathil bagged a dressage silver in equestrian while silat exponent Hazim Azmad clinched a bronze in the C Class (55-60kg).

Athletes competing under category A are fully sponsored by OCM while those in category B will have their expenses reimbursed if they win a medal. — Bernama