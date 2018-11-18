Moving Equanimity to Langkawi will keep up its value, says marine expert

Equanimity is seen off the shore of Banoa, Bali February 28, 2018 in this file photo taken by Antara Foto. — Reuters pic

LANGKAWI, Nov 18 — The government’s decision to keep the superyacht, Equanimity in Langkawi came as a good move to keep up the value of the vessel, a marine vessel expert told Bernama today.

Tropical Charters Sdn Bhd chief executive officer, Datuk Alexander Isaac said the quality of waters in this island is pristine and cleaner, as compared to some other places in the country, thus relegating the task of maintaining the hull of the luxury yacht which is to be auctioned.

“We also have a shipyard here which is run by a company which had a long experience and engineering expertise in handling super yachts from all around the world. Equanimity would not have to go further to get world-class maintenance,” he told Bernama.

Isaac, who had been in the marine business for 12 years and operating a cruise tour company with several vessels, said Langkawi is world renowned for its yacht maintenance facilities to fulfil the requirements of the Equanimity.

“Being involved in this line for quite some time, I concur with the Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s recent statement) that a ship needs to be run every few days as this will avoid barnacles sticking on its hull and to keep its machinery in good running order,” he added.

Equanimity came under the limelight again when it arrived at the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Region Three Base (Mawilla 3) jetty at Bukit Malut here last Wednesday after sailing from Port Klang, drawing speculations among the public for its reason to be here.

An immediate local police response obtained by Bernama soon after the vessel’s arrival stated that it would be docked temporarily here, while Dr Mahathir who was in Singapore then said that the super yacht needed to sail in order to keep it in good condition.

Although the High Court had issued an order on October 19 that the vessel belonged to the Malaysian government and 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), he said the government would not keep it and instead, would sell it off via auction.

The Admiralty Court on October 26 had approved the terms and conditions for the bidding process for the vessel to commence from October 29 until November 28.

Valued at US$250 million (RM1.42 billion), the Equanimity was allegedly bought by a Malaysian businessman, Low Taek Jho or Jho Low using money stolen from scandal-tainted 1MDB.

It was seized in Bali, Indonesia in February before it was handed over to the Malaysian government in August.