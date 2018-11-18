PKR members urged to unite, stand firm behind new leadership

PKR’s Rafizi Ramli speaks at the 13th PKR National Congress in Shah Alam November 18, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, Nov 18 — The PKR vice-presidents today called on all party members to unite and stand firm behind the new leadership led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In their speeches in the winding up session at the 13th PKR National Congress here, they also reminded party members not to forget the basis of PKR’s establishment to bring reform to the country.

Mohd Rafizi Ramli in his speech wanted party members to turn disagreement into a party’s strength.

“However, the difference of opinion to degrade others that give opportunity (to outsiders) to attack the party must be stopped,” he said.

Similarly, another vice-president Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, urged members not to pit leaders against one another, especially between Anwar and his deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“Anwar and Azmin have known each other for the past 30 years ago, I advise those who tried to create wedge between the leaders, to stop and look at themselves in the mirror first,” he said.

Shamsul Iskandar also reminded members of PKR and Pakatan Harapan (PH) not to pit Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad against Anwar.

“Now Tun Dr Mahathir is the Prime Minister. Insya-Allah (God willing) Anwar Ibrahim next,” he said.

Power transitions from Dr Mahathir to Anwar is expected to be implemented within two years after PH won the 14th General Election (GE14) on May 9.

Meanwhile, two other vice-presidents, Tian Chua and Datuk John Ot Ghani, also touched on the issue of increasing PKR members that mde the party as the largest component of PH.

Tian Chua proposed that the voting rights for the new party members only be given after one year period while the consent to contest (for post) only be given after two years of membership to familiarise them with the election culture within the party.

“I think it’s not too long ... if we wait 20 years to get the job, and it is only two years for new members and for those who aspire to be a member of the council will have to undergo the test before getting approval from the party,” he said.

For John Ot, he was confident new members were sincere and would adhere to party’s struggle.

“We believe that those who join PKR will understand the meaning of reform movement, and we at the division level will ensure these members are complying with the party’s constitution,” he said.

He also reprimanded members to watch their actions and words especially from uttering derogatory remarks as it would shed a negative light on PKR. — Bernama