In outgoing PKR speech, Wan Azizah touts raised marriage age

PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during the PKR National Congress 2018 in Shah Alam November 17, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Nov 18 — Outgoing PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today that she is proud of her ministry’s achievement in increasing the minimum age of marriage to 18 years old.

In her winding-up speech at the 13th PKR National Congress here, the women, family, and community development minister listed down several of its achievements, including the i-Suri, Women Leadership Initiative, and MySME Lady initiatives.

“Among the success was that we managed to convince the Conference of Rulers and the state government to accept the marriage age to be increased from 16 to 18 years old,” said the deputy prime minister.

“Although we received a lot of criticisms, by the grace of God, the women’s ministry received good cooperation from every agency and state government specifically to the state of our children is well taken care of.”

She also urges other states to follow in the footsteps of Selangor as the state was the first to legislate raising marriage age to 18.

Dr Wan Azizah will be replaced by her husband Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as PKR president.