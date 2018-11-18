PKR members told to safeguard trust, commit to reform

Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks at the 13th PKR National Congress in Shah Alam November 18, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Nov 18 — The two wings of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), the Youth and the Wanita movements were in concert in wanting all party members to translate the reform agenda and strengthen the party, which is now part of the government of Pakatan Harapan administering the country.

Reminding that the reform agenda that was the soul of PKR’s struggle since its inception 20 years ago, the two wings also wanted the party not to lose its idealism to champion the rights and dignity of the people by implementing each trust well.

Former Youth chief Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad firmly reminded PKR members and leaders to hold the trust and not to abuse the power given by the people.

Reminding them on the statement by Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail in her presidential speech yesterday that party members should not lose the idealism because of power, he said: “PKR is a reform party born of sacrifices, so after the people gave their faith and confidence (to us) to govern the country, we should never lose the idealism.

“Umno, which governed the country for 61 years, was ruined right down to the grassroots (due to power), we have just been in power for several months, we have to always remember and not lose our idealism from our consciousness,” he said in a winding-up at the 13th PKR National Congress at the Ideal Conventions (IDCC) Centre here, today.

Touching on party organisation, Nik Nazmi, who is also Setiawangsa Member of Parliament, said the party should review the way the election of the leadership to be more practical.

“We have to look back, maybe we just have to elect the top positions through the one member one vote method, and the rest we retain under the delegate system because it became impractical when many votes need to be counted,” he said.

Ending his speech, Nik Nazmi called on all Youth members to go forward and not be too overly focused on politics and eventually neglect the people’s welfare.

Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad speaks at the 13th PKR National Congress in Shah Alam November 18, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Former PKR Wanita chief Zuraida Kamaruddin said PKR grassroots members at all levels must understand government policies to help the party leadership reform the administration of the country and civil servants.

She said the move was important as it would strengthen the grassroots level in delivering their aspiration to the party leadership to reform the government.

“It is time for us to strengthen the party from the grassroots level... the branches should be strengthened, the divisions organised and the state should be consolidated, the quality of the members should be enhanced. If we want the party to progress, to put up the eighth prime minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) the grassroots must be firm, must be strong, if not strong and orderly, how to elevate the eighth prime minister? “she said in her winding-up speech.

Zuraida also said that PKR Women pioneered the agenda of setting aside 30 per cent of the general election seats to be contested by women, thus empowering and boosting women as decision makers.

Expressing the change that has taken place over the past 20 years had been more positive, she said women’s capabilities should always be placed in the mainstream as women’s input in complementing national development is also important.

“We need to realise this intention with full awareness and not coincidence. Women’s involvement reflect upon us as a progressive party and nation, “she said. — Bernama