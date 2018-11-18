Chow: Gerakan no longer a threat to Pakatan in Penang

Chow said even after its defeat in GE14, Gerakan still attempted to strengthen its position in the state and at the federal level. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 18 — Gerakan no longer poses a threat to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in Penang, said state DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow.

He said even after its defeat in the 14th general election, Gerakan still attempted to strengthen its position in the state and at the federal level.

“Gerakan has left Barisan Nasional and it no longer poses a threat to us in the near future while the other parties which contested in Penang are no longer active since GE14,” he said in his speech at the Penang DAP Ordinary Convention launched by the party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng here today.

He said almost the entire Opposition line-up in Penang had been defeated and Umno was only able to retain two state seats while PAS won one.

“The Opposition parties in Penang will keep on trying to play a role in the Penang state assembly but Pakatan Harapan will continue to defend its state policies,” he said.

Chow, who is also Penang chief minister, said the PH component parties specifically DAP will continue to play their roles in making Malaysia a progressive, democratic and prosperous nation. — Bernama