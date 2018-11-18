Azmin pledges to stand ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with Anwar

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail attend the 13th PKR National Congress in Shah Alam November 18, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, Nov 18 — Incoming PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has pledged to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to further strengthen the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

In an effort to allay any concerns that there is a rift between them, Azmin said he has been loyal to Anwar for the past three decades.

“I have taken care of him for the past 30 years, from when he is young till today. Why? Because he is our asset,” he said in his winding-up speech at the 13th PKR National Congress at the Ideal Convention Centre here.

“If I am accepted as the PKR deputy president, I pledge at this congress that I will stand shoulder to shoulder with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and along with the party’s top leadership to further strengthen the party and the nation.”

Earlier, Azmin had also clarified that he is loyal to Anwar as the latter asked him to not contest the party’s deputy president post against Syed Husin Ali in 2010.

Azmin then urged all party members to unite and work hand-in-hand to further strengthen the party.