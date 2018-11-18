No riots over ICERD unless incited by Zahid, PM assures Malaysians

Last night, Zahid had threatened in a protest against the ICERD with PAS, that the Malay-Muslim community will ‘run amok’ if the convention is ratified. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PORT MORESBY, Nov 18 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has assured the public today that no chaos will erupt over Putrajaya’s effort to ratify an international treaty against racial discrimination, unless instigated by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The prime minister acknowledged the sensitivity of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) to the Malays, but stressed that the government will listen to public opinion.

“Unless Zahid stirs up trouble, there will be no riot,” Dr Mahathir told a press conference at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) 2018 Summit here.

Last night, Zahid had threatened in a protest against the ICERD with PAS, that the Malay-Muslim community will “run amok” if the convention is ratified.

MORE TO COME