Johor Sultan’s birthday celebration starts today

JOHOR BARU, Nov 18 — The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar’s birthday celebration began with the Initiation of Work Ceremony today at the Istana Besar Memorial Monument.

The ceremony was completed after the flag was hoisted at about 9am this morning.

The ceremony started with a march to bring the State Ceremonial Flag to the monument area by 10 Royal Johor Military Force (JMF) soldiers.

The Mufti of Johor Datuk Yahya Ahmad read a prayer at the end of which the flag was raised, accompanied with a JMF brass band performance and followed by a JMF seven-gun salute.

Ceremonial chief Datuk Latiff Yusuf declared that the flag would fly throughout the birthday celebration of the Sultan of Johor.

The event was also attended by the Johor Council of Royal Court president Datuk Abdul Rahim Ramli, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian, State Secretary Azmi Rohani, Johor Police Chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd and heads of departments and representatives of government agencies. — Bernama