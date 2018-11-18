Nik Nazmi: Use PKR’s ‘one member, one vote’ system only for electing top posts

Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad speaks at the 13th PKR National Congress in Shah Alam November 18, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Nov 18 — PKR should consider the votes of delegates to complement the controversial “one member, one vote” system in its future party elections, outgoing Youth chief Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said today.

Nik Nazmi said the “one member, one vote” system should only be used to decide the party’s top posts such as the president, deputy president and vice-president, while at the same time using the delegate system to vote for other positions.

“I hope when Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he wants to review [the party election process], maybe only the highest position, such as president, deputy president and vice-president, should be elected through the ‘one member, one vote’ system.

“For the rest, we should stick with the delegate system, because I see no other party in the world doing this. They only elect their number one leadership through the ‘one member, one vote’ system,” he said during his winding-up speech at the 13th PKR National Congress at the Ideal Convention Centre here.

Yesterday, Anwar announced that when he takes over as the party president, he will set up a special committee to review the party’s election system. PKR adopted the “one member, one vote system” in 2010.

Nik Nazmi said it was also impractical for members to vote every position in the party through the “one member, one vote” system due to the high vote tally.

“This is why I said the women in PKR are the most enfranchised members of any political party in the world, because they have so many votes.

“But it becomes impractical when there are too many votes to count,” he added.