Jin Wei inches closer to second world junior title

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 ― The 2015 world junior winner, Goh Jin Wei is moving closer to capturing her second world junior title by advancing into the final of the 2018 BWF World Junior Badminton Championships in Markham, Canada, on Saturday (today in Malaysia).

Third seed Jin Wei put up a solid display by surprising the top seed, Wang Zhiyi of China; winning 21-9 and 21-13 in the semi-finals match of the girls’ singles which lasted about 38 minute at Markham Pan Am Centre, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website.

It was a back-to-back victory for Jin Wei against the Chinese player, having edged the same player en route to clinching the historic gold medal at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last month.

The 18-year-old pint-sized shuttler will meet Danish player, Line Christophersen in the final on Sunday (Monday in Malaysia) after the 13th seeded player scored a 21-18 and 23-21 upset over fourth seed, Wei Yaxin of China.

The Malaysian junior girls' doubles pair, third seeds, Pearly Tan Koong Le-Toh Ee Wei also booked their place in the final after stunning the second seeds, Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma-Ribka Sugiarto of Indonesia; winning in straight set 21-19 and 21-19 in the semi-finals.

Tan-Toh, however, were set to face a mammoth task against the top seeds, Liu Xuanxuan-Xia Yuting in the final after the Chinese pair defeated fourth seeds, Agatha Imanuela-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia; 21-18 and 21-13 in another semi-finals encounter. ― Bernama