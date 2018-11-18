‘Muslim lifestyle’ disputed too much now, ex-IGP moans

Former IGP Tan Sri Musa Hassan says non-Muslims are disrespectful for allegedly contesting the affairs and lifestyle of Muslims. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 ― Former inspector-general of police (IGP) Tan Sri Musa Hassan has questioned non-Muslims for allegedly contesting the affairs and lifestyle of Muslims.

The controversial retired police officer also suggested that non-Muslims as being disrespectful of others.

“Why are there so many non-Muslims who dispute issues linked with Islamic affairs and Muslim lifestyle lately?” he asked on his Twitter account @TSMusaHassan yesterday.

“Is there a universal rule for them where they do not need to respect others’ lifestyle?

“Are Muslims so weak that we have to compromise?” he added.

Musa had earlier on his account criticised liberalism, pluralism, and secularism.

“They are concepts brought by the West, allegedly for human rights and freedom.

“But they are touching on faith towards God that is always held tightly by Muslims,” he claimed.