Sweden beat Turkey to set up Nations League showdown with Russia

Sweden's Mikael Lustig and Gustav Svensson celebrate at the end of the match against Turkey November 17, 2018. ― Reuters pic

KONYA (Turkey), Nov 18 ― Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist lashed home a penalty to secure a 1-0 away win over Turkey in their Uefa Nations League B, Group 2 clash yesterday, relegating the Turks and setting up a decisive final game against leaders Russia.

Having thrown away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 when the sides met in Stockholm, Sweden coach Janne Andersson sent out a defensively-minded team, with defender Martin Olsson slotting in on the left wing.

Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen made two superb reflex saves and when Granqvist was given the chance from the spot in the 71st minute, after Marcus Berg was pulled down, he made no mistake, rifling the ball low to the keeper's right.

Sweden, with four points after three games, will win the group if they beat Russia, who have seven points, in Stockholm on Tuesday. Turkey, who have three points after four games, drop down to League C. ― Reuters