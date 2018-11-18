DAP opposing monarchs by turning down datukships, Perak PAS chief claims

Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria speaks at an ICERD protest in Kampung Gajah, Perak November 17, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KAMPUNG GAJAH, Nov 18 — Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria sought to pit DAP and the Malay rulers against each other last night, during a protest against the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

The Islamist politician claimed the Pakatan Harapan (PH) component is allegedly challenging the sovereignty of the Malay rulers, with DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng advising party members against accept honorific titles such as “Datuk”.

“It’s very rude for them to turn down the recognition given by the Rulers. This shows that they are against the sovereignty of the Malay rulers.

“This is one of the reasons why Malays and Muslims oppose the ICERD,” Razman said in a protest organised by the Perak chapter of Malay-Muslim coalition Ummah.

Last month, Lim had chided party members who accepted state or federal awards that confer them with titles, like “Datuk”, in order for party members to show integrity and prove they were not after such forms of recognition or positions while in public service.

Umno and PAS members, and NGOs, attend an ICERD protest in Kampung Gajah, Perak November 17, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Razman also claimed that the recent incident in Penang where foreigners were arrested for distributing materials on Christianity was so-called proof that Islam will be harmed under PH.

“But what happens now? After just six months taking over the government, they distributed Christian brochures in the schools in the north.

“Ratifying the convention will bring more harm to Muslims and Islam,” he claimed.

Malaysia is among the 14 countries in the world yet to accede to the ICERD, which has been ratified by numerous Muslim-majority countries such as Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey and Jordan.

Ratifying the ICERD and five other United Nations’ core human rights convention is part of the PH election manifesto, and last week, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Putrajaya is ready to hear public feedback on the matter.