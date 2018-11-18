Sustainable Christmas gifts ideas for eco-conscious runners

The Ghost 11 Road Running Shoes by Brooks. ― AFP pix

NEW YORK, Nov 18 ― As we become more aware of our environmental impact, many sportswear brands are leading the way towards a more sustainable lifestyle by using a variety of natural sustainable fibres, innovative recycled fabrics, and locally produced products to lower carbon emissions. Here we round up some Christmas gift ideas for the runner in your life, which still offer the high performance and comfort needed when out on winter runs, while also making a more positive impact on the planet.

Brooks Ghost 11 Road running shoes

A long-time favourite brand for runners, Brooks also tries to make a more positive impact through its Brooks Running Responsibly Program, which looks at how it can promote sustainability through fair labour, product design and materials, manufacturing, its carbon footprint, and in the community. Promising to be not too soft or too firm and with Brooks' BioMoGo DNA responsiveness, the Ghost 11 are a good all-round sustainable running shoe for gifting, with the pop-art style NYC print also making a unique Christmas present. And don't worry if they're not right ― whoever is lucky enough to receive them has 90 days to try them out and return.

K-Deer Signature stripe leggings

A favorite with celebrity trainers such as Anna Kaiser, K-Deer's Signature Stripe Leggings make a fun Christmas gift and a bold addition to any running wardrobe. Not only are the leggings made locally in the USA, but for each sale of the leggings, a portion of the proceeds is also donated directly to charity.

US$120 (RM503)

Women's adidas by Stella McCartney running socks

Adidas by Stella McCartney is now teaming up with Parley's sustainable fabrics to produce some of the items in the popular range, which are made from plastic which would otherwise enter and pollute our oceans. These running socks make a great sustainable stocking filler, designed with merino wool for warmth on winter runs and one of Stella's signature bold floral graphic design.

US$20

Women's ECODRY® Performance Run Tee by Kusaga Athletic.

Kusaga Athletic Women's ECODRY® Performance Run Tee

Known as the company with “The Greenest Tee,” Kusaga Athletic has created a small but very eco-friendly range of running t-shirts after being concerned that just one cotton t-shirt can take 3000 litres of water to make. The ECODRY® Performance Run Tee is great for layering under your winter jacket to keep you dry and comfortable thanks to its fast-drying breathable fabric. There are options for both men and women and also gift cards if you don't know what to choose.

US$55

Patagonia Women's Nano Puff® vest

A running vest is a useful but sometimes forgotten about piece of running kit, making it a good gift idea this Christmas. Layer Patagonia's Nano Puff® Vest over base layers on those days when you don't quite need a jacket, but you still need something warm, water-resistant and wind-proof to keep the chill out. And even better, the shell is made from 100 per cent recycled polyester, while the 60-g PrimaLoft® Gold Insulation Eco to keep you warm contains 55 per cent post-consumer recycled content.

US$149.00 ― AFP-Relaxnews