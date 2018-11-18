Mini consoles for Holiday 2018: Nintendo and PlayStation classics, NeoGeo, C64

The Super Nintendo Classic Edition, also known as the SNES Classic Mini, is gearing up for its first Holiday season. — Handout via AFP

TOKYO, Nov 18 — This year’s crop of miniaturised, replica home consoles and computers includes the Super NES and its reissued predecessor, the NES Classic Edition; Sony’s response in the PlayStation Classic; plus the arcade-style Neo Geo Mini with its built-in display; and a shrunk-down Commodore 64 complete with 64 games.

Super Nintendo Classic Edition/Classic Mini

The 21 games contained within this second-run 1990s nostalgia box include some of the Super Nintendo’s greatest hits: Donkey Kong Country, F-Zero, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Star Fox, Super Mario World, a variation on Street Fighter II and Star Fox; there’s even room for the previously cancelled Star Fox 2. The North American, European and Japanese versions have their own exclusive games and, in keeping with history, replicate different models.

NES Classic Edition/Classic Mini

The 2016 micro retro console that kickstarted the current obsession with miniaturised games machines of yesteryear. It comes with 30 built-in games, including Super Mario Bros 1-3, The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, Metroid and Castlevania among the 22 that are common to all regions. It was also swiftly hacked by enthusiasts who made it easy to import copies of other games and even other console emulators. The NES Classic Mini was discontinued in April 2017 but then relaunched in June 2018.

PlayStation Classic

New for 2018 and releasing on December 3, this all-in-one comes with 20 titles ready to go. Those include Final Fantasy VII, Metal Gear Solid, Resident Evil, Tekken 3 and R4: Ridge Racer Type 4, with eight games exclusive to either North America and Europe or to Japan instead.

The C64 Mini

Boulder Dash, California Games, Chip’s Challenge, Monty Mole, Speedball II and Who Dares Wins II number among the 64 games preloaded on this shrunken Commodore 64’s reissue, which includes a Competition Pro style joystick (the Mini’s keyboard design is just for show.)

Neo Geo Mini

The NeoGeo was once a high-end alternative to Sega and Nintendo consoles, promising true arcade quality gaming in the home. So this remake is a miniaturised arcade cabinet with a built-in controller and 3.5in (8.8cm) display. It needs an additional Mini HDMI to HDMI cable for use with external displays; Mini Neo Geo control pads are sold separately. Forty titles include those from the King of Fighters and Samurai Showdown fighting franchises, as well as the Metal Slug and King of the Monsters series. — AFP-Relaxnews