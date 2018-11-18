New coffee table book features ‘the world's sexiest’ hotel bedrooms around the world

‘The World's Sexiest Bedrooms’ coffee table book by Mr and Mrs Smith. ― AFP pic

LONDON, Nov 18 ― Boutique hotel site Mr and Mrs Smith have released a new book for design aficionados and globetrotters that curates what they're calling “the world's sexiest bedrooms” from hotels and luxury properties around the world.

Over 296 pages, the coffee table book features 35 hotels spanning destinations from the Cotswolds in England to the Caribbean, Paris and Phuket. The rooms and properties are captured in 200 images taken by photographer Polly Brown.

The hardcover book is being released to mark the company's 15th anniversary.

The collection of bedrooms is based on the company's annual “World's Sexiest Bedrooms” awards. This year, for example, that title was bestowed on the Soneva Jani, Maldives, a resort of overwater villas where beds face out onto the calm, turquoise waters thanks to wall-to-wall glass doors that swing out and open.

The nightly rate is about €3,300 (RM15,798).

Meanwhile, text and reviews in the book are written by contributors like burlesque dancer Immodesty Blaize, Matthew Malin of skincare line Malin + Goetz and British design critic Stephen Bayley.

There are old classics, new loves, passion projects and statement stays from the Cotswolds to the Caribbean, Paris to Phuket.

Each spread pairs Polly's photographs ― more than 200 in total ― with an ode to the room's romantic lure, an insider guide to the hotel and the local area, and a quote from whichever tastemaker had the hard task of staying there.

Books also come with a £30 voucher that can be used for hotels or villas from the Mr and Mrs Smith booking website.

The World's Sexiest Bedrooms retails for €33.99. ― AFP-Relaxnews