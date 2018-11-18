At PKR meet, clear signal to close ranks and for Azmin-Rafizi feud to end

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Rafizi Ramli show a united front during the PKR National Congress 2018 at IDCC Shah Alam November 17, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, Nov 18 — Delegates at the PKR national congress here yesterday appealed for deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and rival Rafizi Ramli to bury the hatchet and put an end to a divisive feud that has taken a toll on the party’s image and morale.

While the messages were not explicit, many delegates, who took turns to debate Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail’s policy speech, hinted at a need to close ranks and work towards uniting the party, more so since it is now seen as the anchor of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ruling coalition.

The rift that started much earlier but climaxed as Azmin and Rafizi fought for the deputy presidency has left a bitter taste among the party grassroots, who made their thoughts about the apparent vendetta clear by celebrating delegates who either reprimanded or pushed the duo to reconcile.

Tengku Nazeri Tengku Aldin speaks at the PKR National Congress 2018 at IDCC Shah Alam November 17, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

During the congress, this sense of weariness was best captured by the standing ovation that greeted a Perlis delegate’s heartfelt and sobering speech that gave a damning indictment of Azmin and Rafizi.

Tengku Nazeri Tengku Aledin’s sharp words inferred the two were an embarrassment and a disappointment to a public that hoped to view PKR as a role model for a new political order built not only on fair play and justice, but most importantly, one that does not carry the hubris of rivals Barisan Nasional (BN).

“When we are meant to show the country what we can do (now that we are in power), we instead resort to defamation,” the delegate said.

“We speak proudly of new politics, but when the moment came to show our moral integrity, Team Azmin and Team Rafizi were seen fighting to the death.”

Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as PKR president at the party's National Congress 2018 in Shah Alam, 17 November 2018. ― Foto oleh Shafwan Zaidon

What now after Dr Wan Azizah?

Observers said the accusations underscored the deep factional infighting between proxies of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and incumbent No. 2, Azmin.

The PKR elections concluded on Friday with Azmin retaining his post. His contender, Rafizi, was seen as representing Anwar, who is said to feel threatened by Azmin’s rapid ascendency.

Anwar replaces his wife Dr Wan Azizah as PKR president officially today after he won the post uncontested.

But some delegates have expressed hope that a PKR led by Anwar will contain if not mitigate the infighting.

Delegates at the PKR National Congress 2018 in Shah Alam November 17, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

And in a seeming move to ward off any potential challenge and secure his position, delegates have also proposed that Dr Wan Azizah be made de facto leader, the post Anwar once held.

“It is in recognition of Dr Wan Azizah who has led the party (since its formation) and has now given way to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” Federal Territories delegate Zahir Hassan said when debating the president’s policy speech.

“It is also to recognise leaders who have contributed significantly to the party,” he said, prompting cheers from delegates attending the party’s 13th National Congress yesterday.

Zahir had proposed the establishment of an Advisory Council comprising the party’s major figures, including Dr Wan Azizah and former deputy president Syed Husin Ali.

The proposal was approved unanimously at the congress.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim greet PKR members at the party’s national congress in Shah Alam, November 17, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

New role, same party?

As the party that enjoys the lion’s share of the 125 federal seats controlled by PH, there are expectations that PKR will have more clout over policy direction even as the current power sharing agreement allows a leader from a party with only 13 parliamentary seats to be prime minister.

Delegates reminded the party leadership about the need to be firm and bold in pushing its reform agenda, and not resort to petty politicking and race-baiting in an attempt to court the conservative Malay vote and stay in power.

“We must never sacrifice or forget our original struggle to reform governance and to be of service to the people,” Selangor delegate Nurainie Haziqah Shafii said during the debates.

Despite the reform fervour, PKR’s 13th national congress has been unexpectedly tame for a party at the apex of power.

Perhaps the fact that the debates were cut short — delegates were given only 10 minutes to speak — made the event all the more muted, with most of the key messages drowned out by the delegates’ effort to beat the buzzer.

The number of attendees was comparatively small to its more established rivals like Umno and PAS, whom despite their defeat, had managed to muster a solid show of strength at their respective assemblies earlier this year.

Delegates at the PKR National Congress 2018 in Shah Alam November 17, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

But PKR is younger, and the party is only on the cusp of power. In Selangor, its membership has multiplied to close to 750,000 and more are expected to join nationwide.

And with Anwar set to begin his official duties as president from tomorrow, there is anticipation that this will spur interest.

He has already made his move by underlining his future plans as prime minister, such as by reiterating his intention to preserve Bumiputera interests. That could win PKR some of the elusive conservative Malay vote.

Today, the new PKR leadership will take on their designated roles. What these new leaders say in their wrapping-up speeches will provide an insight into the party’s internal thought process, and by that extension, its ideology as a whole.