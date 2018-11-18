Thailand, Philippines maintain perfect start in Asean Championship

Philippine national team head coach Sven-Goran Eriksson talks to the national team, commonly known as the Azkals, before the start of a training in Cavite, Philippines November 6, 2018. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Nov 18 — Thailand’s Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri scored direct from a corner as the holders beat Indonesia 4-2 in the Asean Football Federation Championship today, while Sven-Goran Eriksson notched up his second win in a row as Philippines coach.

Korrakot curled in his left-foot effort to cancel out Zulfiandi’s long-range opener for Indonesia before delivering a free kick in first half injury time from which Pansa Hemviboon gave the defending champions the lead.

Milovan Rajevac’s Thai side went into cruise control in the second half, with Adisak Kraisorn adding a third in the 65th minute and Pokkhao A-nan put the result beyond doubt with a perfect weighted lob from outside the area nine minutes later.

Fachruddin Wahyudi Aryanto headed home from close range two minutes from time to claim a consolation for the Indonesians.

Eriksson’s Philippines side, meanwhile, sealed a 3-2 win over East Timor that ensures the Azkals remain in contention for a place in the knockout rounds of the regional tournament.

Phil Younghusband, who celebrated his 100th international appearance earlier this week, put them ahead in the 27th minute after Stephan Schrock forced the defence onto the back foot.

Six minutes later Martin Steuble added a second for Eriksson’s side and Carlos de Murga headed in a third midway through the second half before late goals from Nataniel Reis and Joao Pedro ensured a nervous finish for the home side.

Thailand and the Philippines each have six points atop Group B after winning their opening two games before they meet in the Philippine city of Bacolod on Wednesday.

Indonesia and Singapore are three points adrift, with the Indonesians having played three times.

The top two in the five-team group advance to December’s semi-finals. — Reuters