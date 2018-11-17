Score successful in industralising Sarawak, says Abang Johari

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg speaking to reporters in Kuching, January 13, 2018. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 17 — The Sarawak state government will continue to support the development of the Sarawak Corridor Of Renewable Energy (Score) as it is proven to be effective in industrialising the state, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Chief Minister said to date, Score has recorded over RM79.97 billion of investments and private investments accounted for RM33.64 billion or 42 per cent.

He said the total amount of private investment realised was RM22.53 billion generated from nine projects that were already in operation, and seven of these projects were located in the Samalaju Industrial Park and one project each in Mukah and Tanjung Manis.

“The seven investors in Samalaju Industrial Park have contributed significantly to the local economy by generating a spillover of about RM500 million per month.

“In our efforts to attract more industries into the Samalaju Industrial Park and also to transform Bintulu into a petro-chemical hub in this region, we will continue to support the growth of the existing industries in Samalaju to enable them to expand their operations and to attract more downstream industries,” he said in his speech at Score’s 10th anniversary dinner held in the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here tonight.

Also present at the dinner was Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud.

Abang Johari, who is also the Regional Corridor Development Authoriy (Recoda) Chairman, said the state was also taking steps to encourage the setting up of more petrochemical industries in Bintulu and Lawas that can use Sarawak’s natural gas as feedstock.

He said efforts would be made to ensure that the Samalaju Industrial Port continue to provide efficient and business-friendly services to its customers, adding that Recoda as the agency in charge, would be entrusted to oversee the planning, as well as the orderly and systematic development of these industries.

Abang Johari said in order to expand Score into the interior and rural parts of Sarawak, the state government has established three development agencies under Recoda, namely the Upper Rajang Development Agency, Highland Development Agency and the Northern Region Development Agency.

“This is in tandem with the state development agenda to accelerate the development of physical infrastructure and amenities in these areas in order to modernise the rural economy,” he said.

Abang Johari said with this latest initiative, Score’s area has expanded from about 70,000 square kilometres (sq km) to about 100,000 sq km, more than two-thirds the area of Sarawak.

With these developments, he said the people in these areas would be able to take advantage of the business and employment opportunities created.

“Recoda now needs a new organisation structure, business model and strategies to undertake all of these activities which are important for Score’s development.

“The development authority is now undertaking a restructuring exercise and we will recruit more qualified people to be on board in order to expeditiously execute Score’s development agenda,” he added. — Bernama