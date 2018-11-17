No need for foreigners as Malays know how to create cities, Dr M tells Najib

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks at a press conference in Port Moresby November 17, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Information Department Malaysia

PORT MORESBY, Nov 17 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today that he had opposed his predecessor Datuk Seri Najib Razak for giving away thousands of acres of land to foreigners to urbanise and live in.

Dr Mahathir said his administration instead would do something else and allow foreigners to enter Malaysia’s industrial parks, where they can buy land and construct and own the buildings.

“That’s different,” Dr Mahathir told Malaysian media at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) 2018 Summit at the Papua New Guinea capital here today.

“I fought Najib because he gave away so much of our land and asked them to create cities. We can build our own cities. No need for others to do.

“How many companies do we have now? There is Glomac and all. Malays already know how to create cities.”

Dr Mahathir did not make any specific reference, though he has previously criticised Forest City, a massive property project by a Chinese developer in Johor.

The prime minister, who met American business leaders at Apec earlier today, also said they were interested in investing in Malaysia, but were unsure if the Malaysian government would treat them well.

“The reason why I met them was to explain our policies and to tell them that we are still business friendly.”