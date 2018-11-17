Education Ministry to let NGOs to hold drug awareness campaigns in schools

Education Minister Maszlee Malik speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

JOHOR BAHRU, Nov 17 — The Education Ministry will allow non-governmental organisations (NGO) to conduct more frequent drug awareness campaigns in schools to combat drug abuse among students.

Minister Maszlee Malik also encouraged the private sector and political parties to conduct such campaigns.

“Drug addiction among students must not be taken lightly and that’s why I support any efforts to fight drug abuse,” he told a press conference after launching the Nong Chik Community Centre here today.

Maszlee said the private sector and political parties could also help in the efforts by giving contributions and participating in anti-drug activities.

“Ideologies aside, all parties should be more involved in helping the community, especially the young generation because it is about their future,” he said.

He added that schools should also be provided with enough knowledge to tackle drug abuse cases, including how to conduct urine test on students and giving more emphasis in the education system for students to stay away from drugs. — Bernama