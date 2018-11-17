Dominic Lau elected new Gerakan president

Gerakan's Datuk Dominic Lau speaks to Malay Mail Online in an interview in Kuala Lumpur on March 30, 2017. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Datuk Dominic Lau has been elected as the new president of Gerakan in the party’s election today.

Lau who was formerly the party’s vice president, defeated Andy Yong with a majority of almost 300 votes.

The result was announced by Gerakan Election Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Chin Fook Weng here.

Lau replaced Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong who stepped down following the devastating defeat suffered by Gerakan in all 11 Parliamentary seats and 31 state seats in the 14th general election on May 9.

“Our mission is to ensure Gerakan stays in Parliament after the next general election (GE15)... it will be a tough job but we believe if we are united we could redeem the dignity of the party in GE15,” Lau told reporters.

The deputy president post was won by Penang Gerakan chairman Oh Tong Keong who defeated Datuk A. Kohilan Pillay who was the vice-president.

The three vice president posts were won by Baljit Singh, Choong Vee Hing and Khoo Shiaw Lee.

Gerakan had left Barisan Nasional in June. — Bernama