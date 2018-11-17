Mohamad pledges to defend Rantau state seat

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has held the seat since 2004. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUANTAN, Nov 17 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has pledged to defend the Rantau state seat in the by-election which will be held soon.

Mohamad who has been standing in the seat since 2004, added that he was prepared to face former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli who was among the names being considered by Pakatan Harapan to contest in the by-election.

“It is up to them to nominate their candidate...I am prepared to face anybody.

“Of course I will be going all out (in Rantau by-election),” he told reporters after a meeting between UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Pahang Umno at Pahang Foundation Complex here today.

Also present was Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail who is Pahang Umno liaison committee chairman.

The Rantau by-election is scheduled to be held after the Seremban High Court yesterday nullified Mohamad’s unopposed victory.

Judge Datuk Azimah Omar made the decision after the PKR candidate for the state seat, Dr S. Streram filed a petition to challenge the win by Mohamad who was the former Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan on May 23.

PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the party’s 13th Congress today confirmed Rafizi’s name was raised as a possible candidate for the Rantau by-election.

However, he added that the decision on PH’s candidate from PKR for the by-election was still at discussion stage. — Bernama