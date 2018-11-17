Body of man found with hands bound

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The body of a man with his hands bound with a rope, suspected to be a murder victim, was found near the People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Jalan Peel here today.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the victim believed to be in his 40s and wearing a black T-shirt and long pants, was found by the public near the drain area of the PPR at about 11.15am.

“The victim was believed to have died in the last four to five days and police are still investigating whether the victim was killed at the location or somewhere else before being dumped there,” he said in a statement.

Police are also trying to identify the victim as no identification documents were found at the scene.

Mazlan said the body had been sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital and the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama