Dr Wan Azizah’s 20-year legacy will always be remembered

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks at the 2014 PKR Congress in Shah Alam, August 23, 2014. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

SHAH ALAM, Nov 17 — Twenty years ago, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail was just a housewife who, by twist of fate, became a reluctant politician due to the situation that hit her family.

Fighting for justice for her husband Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim following his dismissal from the government and Umno in September 1998, and then followed by the ‘black eye’ incident, her involvement in the ’Refomasi’ (reform) movement in 1998 had brought changes in the country’s political landscape that we all witness today.

Despite going through various obstacles and political turmoils that may have escaped other women’s imaginations, Dr Wan Azizah defiantly stayed with the supporters of the reform agenda and struggles through the Parti Keadilan Nasional in 1999 (then changed into Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in 2003).

It was a bittersweet success for her 20 years of tireless struggles against various political defamation that challenged her maternal instincts, that led to the Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s victory in the 14th General Election (GE14) that saw the end of the Barisan Nasional’s 61-year rule on May 9, this year.

Today, after helming PKR since 1999, Dr Wan Azizah delivered her last presidential policy speech at the 13th PKR National Congress as the president of the largest component party in PH, with membership reaching 850,000.

“I have been trying my best to lead this party, please forgive all my mistakes. Today I hand over the Parti Keadilan Rakyat at its best position in its history to be led by a new leadership,” said Dr Wan Azizah.

On the last day of the congress tomorrow, PKR’s new line-up, comprising the winners in the recent party elections would be announced, and Anwar would replace Dr Wan Azizah as the new president who won the post unopposed.

For PKR leaders and members, Dr Wan Azizah had led the party well and laid the strong foundation that is now known as a multiracial party and with the largest number of MPs in PH.

They said Dr Wan Azizah’s leadership had inspired women to join politics and set a high benchmark, including for Anwar, to lead PKR.

Bandar Kuching division chief Simon Siah said Dr Wan Azizah had paved a clear path for Anwar to continue the party’s leadership that could face different challenges now, especially after becoming part of the ruling government.

“Dr Wan Azizah has her own style of leadership which sometimes came across like a mother figure. She will definitely be missed but of course we believe she will still be here with us.

“The party has long waited for the release of Anwar and this is the right time for Anwar to take over the party leadership and we have high hopes that under Anwar, PKR will be stronger through good policies and governance that will benefit the Malaysians,” he said when met by Bernama.

He also believed that Anwar in his own leadership style, would be able to lead as PKR president, especially in consolidating the party that experienced slight cracks in the recent elections.

Elsewhere, Kuala Selangor division chief Juwairiya Zulkifli described Dr Wan Azizah as a humble person and yet she provided the backbone of the party and is referred to as a ‘mother’ of reform movement of PKR in facing the country’s political arena.

She said Dr Wan Azizah’s success in becoming the first female president of a political party in the country, apart from being the first woman appointed as deputy prime minister, had been a source of inspiration to other women, especially the younger generation.

“This, I believe, will inspire many young women like myself, to step forward and not underestimate ourselves in making changes in other people’s lives, in building the nation and to recognise our strength. She will remain an inspirational figure to all Malaysian women,” she said.

A PKR member from the Bayan Baru division Mohd Ridzuan Khaw said as a gentle woman with a motherly disposition, Dr Wan Azizah had done something extraordinary in leading PKR for 20 years.

Meanwhile, PKR, to show its deepest appreciation for all the sacrifices of Dr Wan Azizah, the congress today unanimously approved the motion to appoint her as the first PKR Advisory Council chairman.

The motion for Dr Wan Azizah’s appointment was proposed by PKR Communications director Fahmi Fadzil to enable the only female political party president in the country to continue contributing to the party. — Bernama