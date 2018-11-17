Wan Azizah is now PKR advisory council chairman

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during a press conference at Hilton Hotel in Kuala Lumpur August 8, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, Nov 17 — Outgoing PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has been appointed as the first chairman of PKR advisory council.

The appointment followed a special motion brought forth by PKR Communication Director Fahmi Fadzil, which was approved unanimously by over 2,000 delegates attending the party’s 13th National Congress here today.

Fahmi, who is also Pantai MP, said the motion for the appointment was made to enable Dr Wan Azizah to continue playing a vital role in the party.

“This is also a symbol of our gratitude and appreciation for her deeds and sacrifices to the party,” he said when tabling the motion.

Speaking to Bernama later, Fahmi said the advisory council is a newly-formed leadership structure and has yet to have a complete leadership composition.

He said the actual functions of the council would be announced soon. — Bernama