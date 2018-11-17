Felcra FC confirmed pulling out of M-League

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The 2018 Premier League runners-up, Felcra FC have confirmed they are leaving the 2019 M-League over financial problems in a letter to the Malaysian Football League (MFL) on Nov 15.

MFL chief executive officer, Kevin Ramalingam in a statement said the withdrawal of The Rivals should be seen from a positive aspect to enable MFL to make preliminary changes on teams who could not continue to compete in the M-League.

He also announced that MFL had sent a letter to Mifa who are in third place in the 2018 Premier League to replace Felcra FC in the 2019 Super League but Mifa has to meet eight criteria set by MFL.

Among the criteria are obtaining a national club licence issued by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), declaration on arrears payment, financial plan for 2019-2021, audited financial statement sent to FAM, stadium rental agreement for last five seasons, team organisational chart and plan to increase supporters for the team.

“The final decision is with MFL Board of Directors based on the criteria. We should carry out the evaluation earlier before promoting a team to a higher league so that the team is ready with plans to compete at the highest league,” said Kevin.

In this regard, Kevin confirmed UKM FC could appeal in seven working days to confirm their participation in the M-League next season.

This followed the rejection of the team’s earlier application by MFL Board of Directors which extended the team registration to Nov 29.

Kevin also said MFL had received the applications of 20 teams, comprising 11 Super League teams and nine teams for the Premier League for the 2019 season.

The Super League teams are Perak, PKNS FC, Pahang, Johor Darul Ta’zim, Terengganu FC, Kedah, Melaka, Selangor, PKNP FC, Kuala Lumpur and Felda United FC while Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, Mifa, Johor Darul Ta’zim II, PDRM, Sabah, Sarawak, UiTM FC, Penang are participating in the Premier League. — Bernama