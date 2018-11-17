Three cops among eight held in seizure of suspected ketum water and cough mixtures. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Three police officers and a woman were among eight people arrested during the seizure of RM1,200 worth of suspected ketum water and cough mixtures from a shoe-repair hut at Taman Desa Petaling here last night.

Cheras District Police chief ACP Mohamed Mokhsen said that acting on a tip-off, a police team from the Salak Selatan Police Station arrested the eight, aged between 24 and 54, at about 9.30pm.

“All eight suspects were sitting in the hut when we arrested them. We also found an ice container which had 26 bottles of liquid suspected to be ketum water as well as a box filled with 51 bottles of Cynadrl Syrup cough mixture.

He said all the suspects were taken to the Cheras Police Station lockup. While five of them were remanded for three days, the three police officers from the Salak South Police Station were remanded for one day to assist in investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 30(3) of the Poison Act 1952, he said.

“Investigations will continue to gather more details regarding the suspects’ involvement and activities.

“I would like to appeal to the public to continue cooperating with the police by informing us of any criminal activities in their areas,” he said. — Bernama