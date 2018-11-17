Cops to track down members of terrorist groups in Sabah

A suspect with alleged links to terrorist groups is arrested in Tenom, Sabah. — Picture courtesy of Bukit Aman

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 17 — Sabah police commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said police would continue their operations to track down members of terrorist groups in the state.

He said based on the information received, there were terrorist group members trying to hide in Sabah.

“Police, especially the Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division, will continue to detect individuals believed to be involved in such groups,” he told reporters after the Joint Community Police Programme with the state police commissioner at Tanjung Aru Baru, here, today.

He said although there are still members of terrorist groups in the state, he urged the public not to worry as all they wanted was to find a place to hide.

“Those involved with the terrorist groups only wanted to be in the state and did not want to be detected by the police as they had previously been involved with terrorism group activities in neighbouring countries,” he added.

During the operations held in Sabah and Putrajaya from Oct 30 to Nov 12, the division arrested eight suspected members of terrorist groups.

Commenting on the community policing programme, Omar said it was a programme to get down to the ground and reach out to the community through various events including dialogues. — Bernama