Jin Wei smashes her way into World Junior meet last four

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Former world junior champion, Goh Jin Wei continued her fine form to march into the semi-finals of the 2018 BWF World Junior Badminton Championships in Markham, Canada, on Friday (today in Malaysia).

Third seed Jin Wei who is gunning for her second world junior title after 2015, only took 24 minutes to demolish So Yul Lee of South Korea, 21-11 and 21-5 in quarter-finals of the girls’ singles at Markham Pan Am Centre, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website www.bwfbadminton.com.

Another Malaysian player, Eoon Qi Xuan, however, crashed out of the competition after losing in straight sets, 21-23 and 21-23 to 13th seed, Line Christophersen of Denmark.

In the girls’ doubles, third seeds, Pearly Tan Koong Le-Toh Ee Wei also booked their place in the last four by defeating Shiena Fukumoto-Natsu Saito of Japan, 21-12 and 21-10.

Malaysia’s interest in the boys’ singles and mixed doubles, however, fizzled out after the players were beaten by their respective opponents.

Quarter-final results:

Boys’ Singles:

[4] Lakshya Sen (IND) bt Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin 21-8, 21-18

Kodai Naraoka (JPN) bt Ng Tze Yong 21-19, 21-8

Girls’ Singles:

[3] Goh Jin Wei bt So Yul Lee (KOR) 21-11, 21-5

[13] Line Christophersen (DEN) bt Eoon Qi Xuan 23-21, 23-21

Girls’ Doubles:

[3] Pearly Tan Koong Le-Toh Ee Wei bt Shiena Fukumoto-Natsu Saito (JPN) 21-12, 21-10

Mixed Doubles:

[2] Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti (INA) bt Choong Hon Jian-Pearly Tan Koong Le 21-10, 21-17

Leo Rolly Carnando-Indah Cahya Sari Jamil (INA) bt Chia Wei Jie-Toh Ee Wei 21-12, 21-17 — Bernama