Money politics in PKR? Let PKR investigate, says Lim

SHAH ALAM, Nov 17 — “Money politics is wrong, but if it ever happens in PKR, it is their internal affairs, let them investigate it and take action.”

That is the stand of Pakatan Harapan (PH) as conveyed by its deputy president, Lim Guan Eng.

He also stressed that the coalition would never interfere in its component parties’ internal affairs as it believed that each party was capable of solving its own problems.

“We (PH) will only interfere if it involves the general election or if we talk about money politics in general because we want to make sure that money will not be misused to influence election results,” Lim said this in response to the allegations of money politics in the PKR polls, when met at the opening ceremony of the 13th PKR National Congress here today.

When asked whether the allegations had tarnished the image of the PH government, Lim, who is also Finance Minister, said the coalition had become stronger than ever since it took over the country’s administration from Barisan Nasional after the May 9 general election.

In fact, he said it was the Opposition that had begun to fall apart, and not the PH government as speculated by certain quarters.

Meanwhile, another PH deputy president, Mohamad Sabu, said he believed that the allegations of money politics in PKR were baseless.

“Let them investigate the allegations first,” he said briefly.

The three-day Congress is the highlight of the party polls this year as it will witness the unveiling of the party’s new leadership line-up tomorrow, with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim set to be named president after having won unopposed.

Anwar became an MP after winning the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election in a seven-cornered contest recently.

A total of 2,735 delegates, including the party’s top leadership, are attending the congress which began with the meetings of the party’s Wanita and Youth wings yesterday. — Bernama