Pesaka sec-gen heads 2019 SEA Games contingent

Malaysian National Silat Federation (Pesaka) secretary-general Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin speaks to the media in Jakarta, August 26, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Malaysian National Silat Federation (Pesaka) secretary-general Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin was appointed as the national contingent chief to the 30th SEA Games in Manila, Philippines on Nov 30 to Dec 10 next year.

The Olympic Council of Malaysia (MOM) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria confirmed that the election of Megat was based on his experience in sports and said the former national athlete also had knowledge in the administration of sports bodies.

“The achievement of silat is also encouraging, we have world champions and the country’s champions have excellent results. I believe with his credibility and leadership he is able to take on the challenge in the Philippines as the country’s contingent is the defending champion in the SEA Games, “he told a press conference after chairing the MOM executive board meeting here today.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Norza said the number of sports competing would be decided at the SEA Games Federation (SGF) meeting held at the end of this month in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Megat when met said the appointment was a big honour for him but he admitted that ensuring that the country’s contingent’s excellence as a defending champion at the biennial would not be easy.

Megat said the outstanding performance of the national contingent which won 145 gold medals in Kuala Lumpur last year should be maintained or bettered at the next SEA Games.

“Thanks to MOM and the national sport associations who have agreed to choose me as the Contingent Leader in the Philippines. This is not the first time I am involved in an international game. My previous experience would be a guide for me to lead the contingent this time.

“Since we are the overall champions at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games, it is undeniable that national sports fans will expect something from the national contingent in Manila. I am confident that all the sports associations as well as athletes will make the best preparation, “he said.

About doping, Megat believed that awareness programmes on banned substances should be strengthened, and all quarters such as sport associations and coaches, and not just the Malaysian Anti-doping Agency (Adamas), should play an important role in preventing athletes from taking banned substances. — Bernama