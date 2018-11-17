Vehicle sales 0.5pc higher in October, says MAA

Production as well as sales volumes rose slightly in October, compared to last year. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The sales of vehicles in Malaysia rose 0.5 per cent or 232 units to 47,273 units in October 2018 from the 47,041 units recorded in the same month last year.

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) said sales volume in October was also 51 per cent higher than September.

“We attributed the sales due to the availability of stocks replacing the depleted post zero goods and services tax period,” it said in a statement.

MAA said from total vehicles sold, 42,364 units were passenger vehicles and the remainder were commercial vehicles.

In terms of production, it said there was a 1.28 per cent increase to 51,769 vehicles produced in October from the 40,464 in the same month last year.

“We expects sales volume for November to be slightly better than October, driven by new model launches and aggressive year-end promotional campaigns,” MAA added. — Bernama