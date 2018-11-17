Gobind urges TM to come up with solution for disgruntled Streamyx customers

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo speaks to reporters in Kuala Lumpur November 13, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) has called on Telekom Malaysia (TM) to explain its high charges for Digital Subscriber Line based broadband service Streamyx and address customers’ grouses with the service.

KKMM Minister Gobind Singh Deo said he had directed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to contact TM and seek clarification over the matter, and a report would be released by next week.

“TM should be more concerned. They should provide an explanation regarding the Streamyx issue to their customers. What are the suggestions for resolving this issue? If Streamyx’s copper infra (phone line cables) is not capable of delivering high speed (broadband), please state so and clearly explain what are its next steps (to solve the problem)?” he said in a tweet today.

He also pointed out keeping mum over the issue was not an option especially when there were so many Streamyx users in the country.

“Whatever the case, TM should value their customers and respond,” he added. — Bernama