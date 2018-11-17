Delegates want ‘Kak Wan’ to retain key role in party

PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during the PKR National Congress 2018 in Shah Alam November 17, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Nov 17 — As Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail nears stepping down as PKR president after 20 years, there have been calls from delegates for the Deputy Prime Minister to retain a key role in the party.

Federal Territories delegate Zahir Hassan when debating the president’s policy speech proposed the setting up of an Advisory Council comprising the party’s major figures including Dr Wan Azizah and Syed Husin Ali.

“It is in recognition to Dr Wan Azizah who has been leading the party (since its formation) and has now given way to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. It is also to recognise leaders who have contributed much to the party,” he said, prompting cheers from delegates attending the party’s 13th National Congress here today.

Dr Wan Azizah is the first president of the party founded in 1999, with a multi-racial membership championing the agenda for change and reform.

PKR de-facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to be officially announced as the new president tomorrow, after winning the post uncontested in the party’s recent elections.

Meanwhile, Kedah delegate Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad, raised the issue of keeping true to the party’s manifesto on defending the fate of fishermen and farmers.

He said the government should not use high national debt as an excuse not to fulfil the promises made to the people.

“It’s not a problem for the minister (concerned) as it is not him or her who has to deal with or is answerable to the villagers. We appeal to the leaders to honour the promises, if not all 10 (contained in the manifesto), we should at least deliver six or seven of them to the public. — Bernama