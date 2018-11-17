Blocking entry into nomination centre shows Umno afraid of losing Rantau, PKR rep says

Dr Streram Sinnasamy speaks at the PKR National Congress 2018 at IDCC Shah Alam November 17, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, Nov 17 — Being denied entry into the nomination centre during GE14 is proof that Umno was afraid of losing the Rantau seat, Dr Streram Sinnasamy said today.

Dr Streram who contested against Negeri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan for the Rantau seat said such an act shows the latter was afraid of losing the seat.

“What we found today is that the day they prevented me from entering the nomination centre on April 20, the fear of losing Rantau, the seat of the Mentri Besar, created the havoc which brought about the loss,” he said referring to BN losing Negri Sembilan as well as Putrajaya in GE14.

Dr Streram was speaking as a delegate representing Negri Sembilan at the 13th PKR National Congress at the Ideal Convention Centre here today.

Dr Streram also attributed the party’s win to the efforts of Rafizi Ramli, and said he was grateful to the latter for nominating him as the candidate for the Rantau state seat.

Subsequently, Dr Streram also voiced the need for the party to reform its election process, calling the recently-concluded party election as the most “gruesome” ever.

His comments on reforming the party election process drew both jeers and cheers from the crowd.

He then urged the party to unite and continue to work for the betterment of the people.

“We must unite. We must forgo what has happened throughout the (party) election period,” he said.