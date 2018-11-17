At PKR congress, delegate schools Azmin, Rafizi on political decorum

Tengku Nazeri Tengku Aldin speaks at the PKR National Congress 2018 at IDCC Shah Alam November 17, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, Nov 17 — A PKR delegate today slammed both Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Rafizi Ramli for nearly splitting the party through a fractious rift over the deputy presidency, a rebuke that earned him a standing ovation from attendees of its national congress here.

The humble-looking man by the name of Tengku Nazeri Tengku Aldin said the infighting reflected poorly on the party as he gave a damning indictment that depicted both the leaders as power-crazy and divisive.

“When we are meant to show the country what we can do (now we are in power), we instead resort to defamation,” he said in a heartfelt speech.

“We speak proudly of new politics but when the moment came to show our moral integrity Team Azmin and Team Rafizi are seen fighting to the death.

“Is this the party we want to inherit? Our children to inherit?” The delegate said, his voice almost trembling and eyes seemingly teary.

The two PKR leaders fought a heated contest for the party’s number two post, often hurling allegations and salvos publicly throughout an election that became mired with claims of sabotage and corruption.

Observers said the accusations underscored the deep factional infighting between proxies of Anwar and incumbent number two, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

The elections was concluded just yesterday with Azmin retaining the post. His contender, Rafizi Ramli, was seen as a representing Anwar who is said to feel threatened by Azmin’s rapid ascendency.

Party grassroots have obviously grown weary of the infighting, judging by the response given to the Perlis delegate who took Azmin and Rafizi to task over their prolonged feud.

When Tengku Nazeri bluntly conclude that the vendetta signalled the party’s moral “failure”, members vented their feelings by cheering the man.

“We failed. We failed because we are fighting like there’s no tomorrow,” he said.

“For what? For what? Just to show who is the manliest?” He added as some hall cheered the man, while some were heard jeering Azmin and Rafizi.

But if anything, Tengku Nazeri’s sharp criticism was also meant to appeal for political decorum in party that has somewhat built a reputation for infighting.

The Perlis delegate, in echoing a prevalent sentiment expressed by several delegates, said it was time for the leadership put an end to the rift.

“Please. Camp Rafizi, camp Azmin. Please stop,” the Perlis delegate said.

Allies have in the past criticised PKR and its leaders for its tendency to air their differences openly, which they said affect public trust towards Pakatan Harapan and the government.