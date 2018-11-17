I’m not the reason why you lost, Sarawak PKR rep tells Rafizi

Sarawak PKR information chief Vernon Kedit speaks to reporters outside the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office in Kuching November 12, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Nov 17 ― Sarawak PKR information chief Vernon Kedit today asked outgoing party vice president Rafizi Ramli not to find excuses when conceding defeat in his bid to oust incumbent deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali in the party election.

He said he was very amused of being singled out by Rafizi from the thousands of Azmin's supporters as one of the reasons for his failure to win the deputy presidency.

“He cast aspersions on my character just because I made two reports to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption (MACC) on the sudden spike in the membership of Julau branch,” he said when responding to Rafizi's claims yesterday.

“He further suggests that I would not desist but bring the party to the Registrar of Societies and the courts, if Azmin had lost,” he said

Apart from lodging the two reports with MACC, Kedit also made a statutory declaration that the new members of PKR in Julau were “not genuine”.

The membership rose from 603 to 13,178 in just one day on June 27 this year.

Rafizi had noted that if re-elections were to take place in Julau, there was a strong possibility that he would win and then alleged that a character like Kedit would drag the party all the way to the Registrar of Societies and court.

Kedit said Rafizi should not question him over the lodging of two MACC reports as it was the right thing to do.

He recalled that Rafizi had also exposed the National Feedlot Corporation (NFC) scandal and 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) issue before.

“It is utterly regrettable that Rafizi chose to ignore that people aligned to him have also made reports to the MACC, well before I made my Statutory Declaration and first MACC report.

“It is equally regrettable that he chooses to ignore that a certain election coordinator of a certain state aligned to him was caught by the MACC for graft in this party election.

“Perhaps the famous idiom people who live in glass houses should not throw stones, slipped his mind in his haste to concede defeat,” he said, explaining that he did not want to engage in war of words with Rafizi, but needed to amply certain facts which must not be distorted.