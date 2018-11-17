Rafizi for Rantau state seat? Maybe, Anwar says

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim greet PKR members at the party’s Annual Congress in Shah Alam, November 17, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, Nov 17 ― Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today there have been suggestions for Rafizi Ramli to stand as PKR candidate for the Rantau state seat by-election.

But the Port Dickson MP suggested Rafizi was overqualified to be a “mere state assemblyman”.

“You want him to be Adun?” Anwar replied to reporters at the party’s national congress here.

“I think he is overqualified to be a mere Adun (but) yes Rafizi has been mentioned,” he added.

Adun is the Malay acronym for state assemblyman.

Yesterday the Special Elections Court declared the 14th general election results for the Rantau state seat null and void to force a by-election.

Judge Azimah Omar in her ruling said the Election Commission’s decision to disqualify Dr S. Streram, the PKR candidate, from contesting on grounds that he had no official tag was unlawful.

Dr Streram was denied entry to submit his nomination form due to the absence of the tag or pass.

He named Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, the former mentri besar of Negri Sembilan, as the first respondent, Rembau parliamentary constituency returning officer Amino Agus Suyub as the second respondent and the Election Commission as the third respondent.

Mohamad has said he would be defending his seat in the by-election.

Rafizi did not stand in GE14 as he has outstanding convictions under the Official Secrets Act and the Banking and Financial Institutions Act.