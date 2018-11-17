DAP MP to lodge MACC report against Ku Nan over approval for DBKL projects

File photo of Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor at the Jalan Duta court in Kuala Lumpur November 15, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — A Member of Parliament (MP) will be lodging a report with the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) on Monday against Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor for allegedly bulldozing through 23 development projects.

The Malaysian Insight reported that Lim Lip Eng had accused Tengku Adnan for using his power as federal territories minister to waive the projects from undergoing a public hearing prior to approval.

“Tengku Adnan had in 2017 alone objected to 23 public hearings using his power as the federal territories minister for 23 development projects. He has to answer. I will file a fresh report to MACC to investigate this claim,” the Kepong MP reportedly said.

The public hearings were stipulated under the Federal Territory Planning Act 1982.

The act requires the Kuala Lumpur mayor to discuss with registered owners neighbouring lands involved in proposed projects through advertisements. It is meant to invite objections to the development involving land use conversions, zoning or residential density increase.

“Under the act, a public hearing must be conducted because it involves zoning and increase in density. But the former minister objected to it. He used his power under Kaedah 14, Kaedah Rancangan Pembangunan 1970.

“Although I am aware of his power, how can you object to all 23 projects in 2017? All 23 cases were rejected with no objection,” Lim reportedly said.

Since Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) approved the project, the DAP lawmaker also wanted the agency and developers to be held accountable. Apparently Lim had received classified insider information from an unnamed source in DBKL.

The projects which did not undergo public hearing were located in Kepong, Bukit Bintang, Batu, Segambut, Wangsa Maju, Lembah Pantai, Seputeh, Setiawangsa, Titiwangsa and Bandar Tun Razak.



