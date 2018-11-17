Amid foul play claims, Anwar pledges to reform party polls system as PKR chief

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speak to reporters at the PKR National Congress 2018 in IDCC Shah Alam, 17 November 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, Nov 17 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today his first job as PKR president is to reform the party election system, amid allegations of widespread corruption during the polls.

The Pakatan Harapan party is expected to establish a special task committee to examine and make recommendations for improvements soon, said Anwar, who won the presidency uncontested.

“Later once I take over a special committee to review the entire election process,” he told reporters at the party’s national congress here.

PKR has hired an external auditor to investigate claims of corruption at the party’s elections.

Anwar on the other hand urged the authorities to also launch its own investigations into the allegations, particularly on the voting process.

Its outgoing president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today an audit team is now examining all the complaints.

“We’ve hired an external audit team and it is looking into all the complaints,” the outgoing PKR president, also deputy prime minister said.

The PKR polls that took place for the past one month had been mired with foul play and bribery allegations that centred mostly in the race for the deputy presidency.

Observers said the accusations underscored the deep factional infighting between proxies of Anwar and incumbent number two, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

The elections was concluded just yesterday with Azmin retaining the post. His contender, Rafizi Ramli, was seen as a representing Anwar who is said to feel threatened by Azmin’s rapid ascendency.

Azmin is now Minister of Economic Affairs and is reportedly growing closer to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

All three PKR leaders, however, have denied and played down the rift.

Anwar, speaking at the same press conference, said he wants the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption to be “professional” and scrutinise the entire voting process.

“More important is the MCMC to look into the entire process, the e-voting; how is it that the people who voted disappeared,” he said.

“The MACC must investigate the alleged corruption. There are forty to fifty reports, and there were also police reports,” he added.

“My position is they should do a professional job.”

