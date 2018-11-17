Apologise for breaching KLIA VIP access protocol, minister tells Dewan Negara president

Transport Minister Anthony Loke showing the VIP security pass which every VIP accessing the special lounge must wear, after being screened at the entry. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

SEPANG, Nov 17 ― Dewan Negara president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran must publicly apologise for breaching protocols at the VIP lounge at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Transport Minister Anthony Loke claimed that the MIC president not only violated the mandatory dress code when accessing the premier lounge, but also rebuked on-duty staff who had explained the protocol.

He had also refused to be body-searched.

Additionally, Vigneswaran was accused of encroaching the lounge after security personnel refused him the VIP access card, owing to the dress code violation.

“When the case was forwarded to me, I viewed it as very serious case, because a VVIP had demonstrated a bad example.

“If I don't defend the staff here, then maybe they might be worried to carry out their duties in future.

“I don't want to embarrass him, but because it has happened, I cannot cover up, I have to expose this incident. Nothing personal.

“I want to urge Tan Sri Vigneswaran, as president of the Senate, to tender a public apology for what happened,” Loke said.

Loke said that a report on the case would also be forwarded to the Prime Minister's Department, to decide if Vigneswaran should be stripped of the privilege.

A security footage of the incident was also played to media members, with several staff on duty individually explaining about the incident.

