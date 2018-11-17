IGP: Trend of early retirement in police force alarming

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun says 2,446 of the 5,000 policemen who retired this year up to October had opted for early retirement. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 ― The trend of early retirement among police officers and personnel is alarming, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today.

He said 2,446 of the 5,000 policemen who retired this year up to October had opted for early retirement. The rest had gone on mandatory retirement.

“There has been a rise in early retirement or optional retirement over the past five years.

“The reasons given include taking care of ailing family members, facing pressure at work and personal health problems,” he said to reporters after a passing-out parade for 248 cadet inspectors and 146 cadet sergeants at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here.

Cadet Inspector Bernadette Thien Mui Ling and Cadet Sergeant Norashikin Zamri were adjudged the overall best trainees.

Mohamad Fuzi said it is anticipated that over 5,000 police officers and personnel will retire annually and 7,000 personnel will be recruited to make up for the shortage.

He said the early retirement is having an adverse impact on the police force because it is losing high-ranking staff as well as experienced people. ― Bernama