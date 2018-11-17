‘God of War’ favourite among PS4 game developers

Accomplished warrior Kratos goes on a journey both deeper and more spectacular in 2018’s ‘God of War.’ ― AFP-Relaxnews pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 17 ― Celebrating the PlayStation 4 console’s fifth anniversary, PlayStation asked 23 developers to name their top three PS4 games: 2018’s God of War came top, with Horizon Zero Dawn and Bloodborne next in line.

Not only a critical and commercial success, but also a favorite among game designers themselves, God of War was named by more than half responding to an official PlayStation 4 retrospective.

The game took troubled Greek god Kratos out of ancient Greece and on a violent adventure into mythological Norse lands. This time he was accompanied by his son, the powerful and accomplished warrior was at last coming to terms with some of his personal issues, as well as treating players to stunning vistas and creative reinventions of genre tropes.

Released in April of 2018, God of War was received as one of the PS4’s very best at review, keeping company with exclusives The Last of Us Remastered, Persona 5, Uncharted 4, Journey and Bloodborne, and its commercial performance made it the PS4’s fastest-selling exclusive.

Eighth in a 13-year-old franchise, it was named 13 times during the PlayStation Blog round-up.

Each of PlayStation’s 23 respondents chose three games, with the contributors ranging from from senior staff at the studios behind blockbuster hits Uncharted 4 and Destiny to the designers at the small team shops that gave us Nuclear Throne and Spelunky.

Two other exclusives occupied second and third place. 2017’s standout Sci-fi caveman action adventure Horizon Zero Dawn, with its robot dinosaurs and post-world’s end scenario, was chosen seven times, as was imposing, challenging 2015 favorite “Bloodborne”; the latter’s development studio sibling Dark Souls III was picked once.

Other games to be named multiple times included Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us: Remastered, Shadow of the Colossus, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and PlayStation VR Worlds experience Ocean Descent.

God of War wasn’t the most recent release to feature, with October’s Wild West open-world blockbuster Red Dead Redemption 2 elected twice; other titles available on Xbox One and PC included survival horror Resident Evil 7, dystopian adventure Inside, sci-fi saga NieR Automata, and those from the Destiny franchise, which PlayStation promoted heavily as part of a partnership deal.

The PlayStation 4 made its worldwide debut on November 15, 2013, with the Xbox One beginning a staggered international rollout on November 22. ― AFP-Relaxnews