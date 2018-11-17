Anwar: Postpone ratifying ICERD until more dialogues with Malay groups held

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters at the PKR National Congress 2018 in Shah Alam November 17, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 ― Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim believes the ratification of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) must be postponed until more dialogue can be conducted at the grassroot level.

In an interview with Astro Awani, the incoming PKR president said implementing the demands of ICERD might trigger ethnic tensions despite the document's good intentions.

“We are trying to resolve the problems under the old system with Tun Dr Mahathir (Mohamad)'s new administration. It needs strong leadership from Pakatan Harapan and the public to support all issues.

“So, in my opinion at this level it is wiser for us to postpone (ICERD) so discussion and dialogues can be held at grassroot level,” he said.

Anwar pointed out that many among the Malay grassroots are concerned over the ratification as they are worried the impact it will make on the special privileges reserved for the Malays and Bumiputera as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

The United Nations (UN) document requires a timeframe to eliminate even positive discrimination as it upholds equality and fairness for all.

“The people are worried on the status of Islam, the Malays, Bumiputera and language (Bahasa Melayu),” he said.

“The Malays feel troubled as many are still in poverty and have been left behind,” said Anwar.